FAP pay part of arrears to players today

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Nov 5 — It’s been a long wait — four months to be exact. But the Penang football players have finally been paid half of the four-month salary owed to them.

The Football Association of Penang (FAP) hopes to settle the other two months’ arrears soon.

FAP president Dr Amar Pritpal Abdullah blamed the delay on the shoddy paperwork sent to the state finance section. FAP had to resubmit the paperwork.

“FAP only received the money after two weeks, and today we issued cheques to the players as payments for two months’ arrears amounting to RM1.5 million. As for our Hindu players celebrating Deepavali, we issued them cash cheques today,” he said.

Amar Pritpal, who was elected FAP president in September, had promised to resolve the issue on Oct 18 but failed, leading to FAP being criticised on social media.

Some of the players in the Panthers squad had earlier told the media of their financial difficulties in meeting their housing and car repayments.

Amar Pritpal admitted that FAP faced serious financial difficulties, which began in 2016, due to several problems and it even resulted in them failing to contribute to the players’ Employees Provident Fund (EPF)

Amar Pritpal, who is also the Sungai Bakap State Assemblyman, said FAP would prepare the paperwork for the remaining two months’ arrears to be submitted to the chairman of the Youth and Sports Committee for approval.

“Hopefully, it goes through smoothly,” he said. — Bernama