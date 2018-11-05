Dr M conferred honorary doctorate by Tsukuba University

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was today conferred an Honorary Degree of the Doctor of Philosophy by Tsukuba University. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

TOKYO, Nov 5 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was today conferred an Honorary Degree of the Doctor of Philosophy by Tsukuba University.

Dr Mahathir was conferred the honorary doctorate, which is the highest recognition by the university for his contributions to advance international exchange in the field of research and education, during his visit to the university’s Tokyo campus here.

The doctorate was conferred by the university’s President Prof Kyosuke Nagata.

Earlier, before the honorary doctorate conferment ceremony, Dr Mahathir held a meeting with Nagata.

The Malaysian Prime Minister is on the first day of a three-day working visit to Japan. The highlight of the visit is the conferment of “The Grand Cordon of the Order of the Paulownia Flowers” by the Emperor of Japan tomorrow at Imperial Palace here.

Besides Tsukuba University, the Prime Minister will also visit Toyo University here on Wednesday and his visit to these universities is part of Malaysia’s effort to attract Japanese universities to set up their overseas branch in Malaysia.

The establishment of Japanese universities overseas branch in Malaysia will enable Malaysian students to have access to the Japanese education system at a much lower cost.

At the same time, the students could also learn the Japanese language, values and culture. This could also benefit students from the region. — Bernama