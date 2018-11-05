Musa’s graft charges won’t affect claim as ‘rightful’ chief minister, lawyer claims

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The arrest and subsequent 35 corruption charges against former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman today has no impact on his suit to seek reinstatement as the “rightful” chief minister, his lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad said today.

The lawyer said Musa has not been convicted of any criminal wrongdoings, and is therefore qualified to be declared as the chief minister in the court case which is due to be decided this Wednesday.

“Tan Sri Musa’s arrest will not affect his eligibility to act as Sabah’s chief minister since he has not been convicted of any criminal charges. Notwithstanding this, Tan Sri Musa is innocent and will vigorously defend against any and all charges put against him,” Amer told the press.

Earlier today, Musa claimed trial today to 35 charges with allegedly receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes for conferring timber concessions in Sabah between the year 2004 and 2008 while he was serving as chief minister.

Amer said that the arrest and subsequent charges by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) ahead of Wednesday’s High Court decision is highly questionable.

“Why arrest him now, just before the High Court is set to deliver its decision? I hope that this is not some ploy to prejudice Musa in the eyes of the Kota Kinabalu High Court.

“The charges are based on allegations made 10 to 14 years ago. Timing of charges smell of selective persecution. As such, I hope that the High Court will not be prejudiced or influenced by the MACC’s politically convenient arrest of my client and he looks forward to vindicating his good name soon,” he said.

Amer said Musa has and will continue to extend his full cooperation to the MACC and any other authorities.

The court decision on Wednesday will see whether the court decides that Musa, who is the Sungai Sibuga State Assemblyman, was unconstitutionally removed from his position as chief minister and whether he is still the rightful chief minister.

Musa filed the suit against Head of State Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and chief minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal after he was muscled out of the position following power struggle after the May 9 polls.

Musa was initially first to gain a razor-thin majority after a 29-29 draw against Shafie’s Parti Warisan Sabah and its allies and was sworn in by Juhar on May 10. But six defections by assemblymen later saw Shafie gaining majority and Juhar had asked Musa to step down.

Musa refused to step down, but Juhar had gone ahead and sworn Shafie in as chief minister on May 12, and Shafie subsequently formed his own Cabinet while Musa left the state.