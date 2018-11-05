IGP: Police yet to record statement from Justo over his claims

On Wednesday, Justo was reported to have said that Malaysian authorities had come to meet him in Bangkok three years ago. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BAHRU, Nov 5 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) have yet to record a statement from Swiss whistle-blower Xavier Andre Justo over his allegations that he was forced to say, among others, that former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak was a good man.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the police, however, did not rule out the possibility and would consider recording Justo’s statement if necessary.

“We have yet to record any statement from him (Justo). For the police to record a statement, it must be based on a report lodged, unless we look at the old report.

“If there are new developments... we will consider taking his statement,” he told reporters after the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara for the Johor contingent presentation ceremony to 580 recipients at the Johor police contingent headquarters here today.

Mohamad Fuzi said that if the police wished to record a statement from Justo, they would have to make an appointment with the former PetroSaudi International Ltd’s executive.

On Thursday, Mohamad Fuzi was reported to have said the PDRM would look into all Justo’s claims that he had been forced to openly admit that Najib was the best prime minister.

Mohamad Fuzi said he was aware of the matter and told that it could be related to the statement taken when Justo was in Bangkok, three years ago.

On June 22, 2015, Justo was detained at his home in Koh Samui, Thailand, after PetroSaudi’s officer filed a complaint that Justo tried to blackmail the company of 2.5 million Swiss francs (RM11 million) using documents stolen from the company.

On Wednesday, Justo was reported to have said that Malaysian authorities had come to meet him in Bangkok and among them was Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Amar Singh Ishar Singh.

Justo said he was forced to ‘confess’ to, among others, having stolen and manipulating the data; that he worked with a Malaysian opposition politician with the help of a journalist; the PetroSaudi-1MDB’s agreement was legitimate and fair; and Mr Razak (Najib) was a good person.

Amar Singh was reported to have said the police had never asked Justo to do as such, and none of Justo’s statements, which were kept in the police record, showed that Justo did ‘confess’ to those things as he claimed. — Bernama