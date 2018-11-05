‘Why now?’ Musa insists Nazri already cleared him of graft allegations

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court after his hearing, November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman questioned today why he was charged with corruption in connection with timber concessions in the state, claiming the cases happened at least a decade ago.

Musa also insisted that he had already been cleared of the allegations at that time by then de facto law minister Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz in Parliament.

“It was about 10 to 14 years ago, why now coming again? And it was also cleared by the minister in-charge at that time in Parliament, Datuk Nazri,” he told reporters when met at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court lobby.

Earlier today, Musa had claimed trial to 35 counts of allegedly receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes to award timber concessions in Sabah.

The Sungai Sibuga assemblyman said he and his lawyers will fight the charges in order to clear his name.

“There’s no case against me but now suddenly I have to face this case. I don’t know whether this is politically motivated,” he added.

Musa was charged under Subsection 11(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act 1997, which carries a jail sentence of not less than fourteen days and not more than twenty years and a fine of not less than five times or RM10,000, whichever is the higher for each of the charges, upon conviction.

He was accused of receiving the bribes through several international bank accounts in Hong Kong and Singapore between 2004 and 2008.

The offence was alleged to have taken place when he was Sabah Chief Minister and chairman of Yayasan Sabah.

Musa was arrested after giving his statement at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya at 10.05am today.