DPM: Cabinet to discuss ICERD ratification soon

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the ratification of ICERD will be discussed in Cabinet soonest possible. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 — The Cabinet has yet to fully discuss the ratification of International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) but will do so soon, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today amid backlash from Malay-Muslim groups.

“We have yet to decide on the ratification of ICERD thoroughly at the Cabinet level, but surely we will do it soonest,” she said while launching the Child Welfare Conference on Disabled and Senior Citizens Day 2018 today.

Yesterday, more than 1,000 people attended a gathering organised by Umno and PAS youth wings to protest against the ICERD.

Last week, Malay-Muslim coalition Ummah had also protested against the convention in front of the Parliament.

On October 31, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir had commented that Malaysia would only sign ICERD after consultation with all races in the country.

Pakatan Harapan has pledged in its election manifesto to ratify core international human rights pledges as soon as possible.