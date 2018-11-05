ATM: No joking around, ‘pantun’ recital only banned in formal military functions

The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has clarified today that its directive to prohibit the recital of Malay folk poetry or 'pantun' only applies to formal military events. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has clarified today that its directive to prohibit the recital of Malay folk poetry or “pantun” only applies to formal military events, since they must respect military etiquette.

In a press statement today on its Facebook page, it also denied former minister Tan Sri Rais Yatim’s accusations that the directive is sidelining Malay culture.

“ATM’s formal functions are regimental in nature and must be carried out with respect, in an orderly manner, and in keeping with military etiquette,” it said in the statement.

It explained that the directive was for the Malaysian Army, Royal Navy, and Royal Air Force, informing event emcees to not “joke around” during official military functions.

Among the official events it listed include any functions attended by the Yang Di Pertuan Agong, the Sultans, and marches.

However, the military does relax this rule for unregimented events such as family days and sports days.

“In relation to a news reported by an online portal that quoted a national cultural expert who was upset with a directive prohibiting the use of pantun, ATM categorically denies claims that this organisation has sidelined culture and tradition,” it added.

The issue received media spotlight after a circular issued by Air Force headquarters chief of staff Lt Gen Datuk Kamalruzaman Mohd Othman dated November 2 was spread online.