More charges against Musa from the past? No idea, says MACC

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission (MACC) has no knowledge as to whether more charges against former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman would come following today’s mammoth list of 35 charges.

Speaking to reporters after attending Musa’s corruption charge proceedings at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex today, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki said he has no clue whatsoever to date.

He is also keeping mum on claims that several cases in the past against Musa were inexplicably “closed” and subsequently “reopened” to facilitate legal actions.

Azam refrained from making any statements on the matter as it amounted to sub judice pending the court trial when asked to clarify.

“Just wait for the trial then you can know the details,” he said.

The claims were made by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram during the proceedings against Musa who earlier claimed trial to 35 charges of allegedly receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes involving timber concessions in Sabah.

Musa pleaded not guilty to all of the charges and was granted RM2 million in bail by the Sessions Court.