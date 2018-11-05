2019 Budget shows govt’s effort to modernise SMEs, says MPRC

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The 2019 Budget demonstrates government’s concerted effort to advance the small and medium enterprises (SMEs) sector, said Malaysia Petroleum Resources Corporation (MPRC).

In a statement, MPRC Deputy Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yazid Ja’afar said the move to transform and modernise the SME sector, set up a special task force to improve the ease of doing business here and improve competitiveness in the global arena signalled that Malaysia was open for business.

He said the budget announcement for SMEs also came at a time when global oil and gas industry was stepping up development activities.

“We therefore urge oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) SMEs to leverage on these incentives to tap into the upsurge in oil and gas activities and realise their internationalisation aspirations,” he added.

MPRC, which was formed in 2011 as an OGSE industry development agency, said the emphasis on enabling SMEs in the digital economy, encouraging industry-university research collaborations and accelerating their adoption of technology would go a long way to future-proof the backbone of the Malaysian economy.

“In delivering our mandate to make Malaysia as the top OGSE hub in the Asia-Pacific region, MPRC will continue to work closely with the relevant Government agencies, our stakeholders and other industry players to ensure effective implementation of the measures,” he added.

Among SME-friendly measures in the 2019 Budget are RM2 billion allocation for the Business Financing Guaranteed Scheme to enable SMEs to invest in automation and modernisation and the allocation of RM210 million to encourage the move to Industry 4.0 from 2019 to 2021.

Furthermore, the government also announced that the Malaysia Productivity Corporation would undertake the Readiness Assessment programme to assist 500 SMEs to switch to Industry 4.0 technology. — Bernama