Police to tighten security in several areas ahead of ruling on Musa’s suit

KOTA KINABALU, Nov 5 — Sabah police will tighten security in several areas here ahead of the Nov 7 decision by the court regarding former Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman’s challenge on the appointment of current Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Omar Mammah said that besides the vicinity around the Kota Kinabalu Court Complex, security would also be tightened at the Sabah State Administrative Centre (PPNS) and other unidentified areas.

“I wish to advise supporters from both sides (Musa and Mohd Shafie) to respect public safety and order.

“Police will not hesitate to arrest anyone who tries to create trouble and interfere with court proceedings,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing the handing over of the duties for the Sabah Deputy Police Commissioner (DPC)’s post between Head of Sabah Police Headquarters SAC Mohamad Zulkarnain Abdul Rahman, who was the acting State DPC, and former Bukit Aman Management (Administration) Deputy Director Datuk Zaini Jass here today.

On June 6, Musa, who is the Sungai Sibuga State Assemblyman, had filed a suit against the Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin and Mohd Shafie to declare that he (Musa) is the legitimate Chief Minister of Sabah.

On the commotion at the PKR polls in Keningau last Saturday (Nov 3), Omar said he had ordered the Keningau District Police Headquarters to record statements from witnesses.

The Keningau PKR division election turned chaotic when a supporter of one of the candidates tried to enter the polling station after it was closed at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Omar said that police had completed investigations into the rape case of a 14-year-old girl at a temporary detention centre in Papar and will hand over the case to the Sabah Public Prosecutor’s Office for further action.

He said that a suspect, believed to be one of the guards at the centre, had been arrested. He also believed that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim, detained at the centre since last November and already deported to the Philippines, was allegedly raped at the centre in May and is six months pregnant. — Bernama