Report: Wan Saiful quits as Maszlee’s special adviser

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Wan Saiful Wan Jan has resigned as special adviser to Education Minister Maszlee Malik to focus on his responsibilities as chairman of the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

Wan Saiful said in a report sighted in The Star Online today, he submitted his resignation last week after having discussed the move with Maszlee for the past two months because he “needed to be fair to PTPTN”.

“He asked to stay on a bit, but now with the 2019 Budget announced and PTPTN reforms taking place, I am leaving, with his agreement,” he said, adding that his last day as Maszlee’s special adviser is on November 30.

The PPBM Perlis chief also said he was working more than 12 hours a day at the Education Ministry and felt he could not properly serve the fund.

Apparently, Wan Saiful’s original plan was to serve as adviser while working on other matters but his workload at the ministry had increased over time.

“I was coming into the Education Ministry at 8.30am and leaving at 9pm, so I felt it was not possible for me to continue serving the position and in PTPTN as well,” he said in the news report.

The Star Online also reported that he denied rumours that he was resigning due to differences with the minister.

“I would not say that the minister is hard to work with. He is easy-going and has no protocols but he wants results and for things to be done quickly and effectively,” he reportedly said.