Bursa extend losses at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 562 to 253, with 265 counters unchanged, 760 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 (Bernama) — Bursa Malaysia extended its weak performance to mid-afternoon, with selling activities seen since morning.

At 3pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 8.16 points to 1,705.71 compared to last Friday’s close of 1,713.87. The index opened 6.2 points better at 1,720.07

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 562 to 253, with 265 counters unchanged, 760 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.66 billion shares worth RM2.29 billion.

Among heavyweights, Maybank eased four sen to RM9.36, PBBank slid two sen to RM24.60, while Tenaga added 10 sen to RM14.80 and PChem climbed 27 sen to RM9.75.

For actives, PresBhd gained 7.5 sen and MRCB bagged 2.5 sen with both at 78.5 sen, while GENM dropped 89 sen to RM3.65 and Seacera lost 1.5 sen to 29 sen.

The FBM Emas Index fell 37.71 points to 11,819.94, the FBMT 100 Index shed 35.47 points to 11,611.14, but the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 54.54 points to 11,944.76.

The FBM Ace Index decreased 80.61 points to 4,939.94 and the FBM70 gained 36.88 points to 13,772.58.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index fell 9.60 points to 7,380.22, the Industrial Products and Services Index expanded 1.24 points to 174.36, while the Financial Services Index trimmed 29.5 points to 17,244.50. — Bernama