Musa Aman gets RM2m bail

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― The Sessions Court today imposed a bail of RM2 million for Tan Sri Musa Aman who claimed trial to 35 charges of receiving around US$63.29 million (RM264 million) in bribes involving timber concessions in Sabah.

Sessions Court judge Rozina Ayob ordered RM1 million to be paid today and another RM1 million by this Wednesday with two sureties.

Rozina also instructed Musa to surrender his civil and diplomatic passports to the court until the trial is over.

The prosecution led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram initially sought for a bail of RM5 million, but Musa’s lawyer, Amer Hamzah Arshad, sought for this to be reduced to RM1 million by arguing that Musa was not a flight risk and had been cooperating with the authorities since returning from the United Kingdom.

Case mention has been set for December 13.

