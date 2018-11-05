Joe Flizzow bags trophy at MTV's Europe Music Awards 2018

Joe Flizzow poses at the MTV Europe Music Awards held at Bilbao, Spain. — Picture via Instagram @flizzow

PETALING JAYA, Nov 5 — Rappper Joe Flizzow was named South East Asia’s Best Entertainer at MTV's Europe Music Awards held at Bilbao, Spain this morning.

The 38-year-old defeated Indonesia’s Afgan, IV of Spades (Phillippines), Minh Hang (Vietnam), Slot Machine (Thailand), The Sam Willows (Singapore) and Twopee Southside (Thailand).\

Joe told BH Online the success gave a huge impact on his career.

“I’m feel honoured that every Malaysian supported me.

“This win will inspire the younger generations not to stop believing in their dreams and focus on their ambitions.

“I also dedicate this win to my family, my team and Sony Kartel and my manager Yaniz Merican,” he said.

Joe started his career with Too Phat in the early 1990s.

In 2013, Apa Khabar became the first hip-hop song to win Best Song at Anugerah Juara Lagu.