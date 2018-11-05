421,706 SPM candidates to sit for exams from Nov 13 to Dec 13

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said 421,706 candidates had enrolled for the examination this year, which will take place at 3,308 centres nationwide from November 13 to December 13. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 ― The 2018 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) is scheduled to take place from November 13 to December 13.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said 421,706 candidates had enrolled for the examination this year, which will take place at 3,308 centres nationwide.

“A total of 33,361 examiners have been appointed to ensure that the exams run according to scheduled,” the ministry said.

SPM candidates this year comprise of those from government, government aided, and religious government aided schools (86 per cent); schools under government agencies apart from the Ministry of Education (2.3 per cent); Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (1.9 per cent); Sekolah Menengah Agama Rakyat (0.5 per cent), private schools registered with MOE (3.3 per cent) and private candidates (6 per cent).

The ministry also urged all candidates to refer to the examination timetable for information on the timings and instructions to be adhered to. It can be downloaded from the Examination Board’s website. ― Bernama