Singapore's newly-improved Grabshare to offer cheaper fares

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 — With rival ride-hailing firm Go-Jek expected to launch in Singapore this month, Grab this morning announced improvements to GrabShare, its on-demand commercial carpooling service.

Improvements to GrabShare’s matching algorithm will give passengers greater savings, as they will pay up to 35 per cent lower fares as compared with its fixed-fare service JustGrab, said the Singapore-based firm.

Users can also expect better quality matches and more efficient rides with minimal detours, up to a maximum of three stops.

The newly-improved GrabShare will be progressively rolled out to selected Grab passengers from November 12, and made available to all users by the end of the month.

Drivers can also expect more earnings with enhancements to GrabShare, said the firm, with the number of parties travelling in the same car going up from two to three in a bid to maximise vehicle occupancy.

This would help “reduce idle time and improve earnings”, said Grab in its media release.

If a GrabShare ride is unmatched, drivers will be protected by its recently launched Earnings Guarantee programme, which protects drivers’ earnings if they meet weekly trip targets.

If they are unable to reach a certain earnings amount despite hitting the targets, Grab will top up the amount.

From November 12, drivers who use the auto accept function on the app will also be refunded 100 per cent of their commission for any unmatched GrabShare ride they complete.

Launched in December 2016, GrabShare has since completed over 20 million rides, and helped save over 10 million kilogrammes of carbon emissions, said the ride-hailing firm.

“We are excited to offer the newly-enhanced GrabShare as it brings a multitude of benefits for both drivers and passengers alike,” said Andrew Chan, head of transport, Grab Singapore.

“Carpooling also helps to maximise occupancy of cars on the road, reduce carbon footprint and congestion, and we hope that this improved version of GrabShare will help move Singapore one step closer to its car-lite vision.”

Chan added that Grab will continue to gather user feedback, and find ways to improve its services for drivers and passengers.

Grab’s latest service enhancement comes amid Indonesian rival Go-Jek’s much-anticipated entry into Singapore as early as this month.

In an interview at a conference in Kuala Lumpur last month, Grab president Ming Maa said that the firm plans to take a cautious approach and push to further improve its services, rather than drive up subsidies in response to competition from Go-Jek here and in the region.

In addition to the newly-enhanced GrabShare, Grab unveiled three new services in May this year: GrabAssist for senior commuters and those with mobility needs, GrabFamily for parents with children aged 4 to 7, and premium economy service GrabCar Plus. — TODAY