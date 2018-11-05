RM240m annually for unlimited 30-day pass on Rapid rail, bus in Klang Valley, says minister

Transport Minister Anthony Loke speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya November 5, 2018. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 ― The government has allocated RM240 million annually to subdise the RM100 unlimited monthly pass for all Rapid Rail and bus services, and RM50 for Rapid bus services, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

“The objective of providing the passes was to alleviate the burden of the people and encourage the use of public transportation,” Loke told a press conference at his ministry here today.

The unlimited monthly passes will be available from January 1, 2019 and is only for Malaysians. The passes can be bought by using their MyKad or MyTentera for army personnel through the “Touch ‘n Go” facility.

They can be purchased at all LRT and MRT stations and 4 bus hubs in Shah Alam, Greenwood (Gombak), Sri Nilam (Ampang), and the Kajang terminal.

Malaysian children between the ages of 7 and 12 years old who are MyKid card holders can purchase the passes through their parents.

The passes can be utilised for all LRT, MRT, Monorail, BRT and Rapid Bus services in the Klang Valley.

Loke said his ministry expected 45 per cent of Rapid Rail service users and 100 per cent of Rapid bus services to benefit from the passes, which will be launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in early December.

For the rail services, the government’s monthly subsidy is RM1 million for every 10,000 passengers and for the bus services, it is RM500,000 for every 10,000 passengers monthly.

However, Loke said due to the economies of scale, the subsidy would come down after the threshold of 120,000 passengers was reached for the rail services and 160,000 passengers for the bus services.

He said the expected subsidy if the rail services hit 200,000 passengers was only RM4 million and RM6 million for the bus service .

The government is targeting 200,000 passengers monthly who are expected to subscribe to the passes.