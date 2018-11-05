Three months to repair slope failure on road to Balik Pulau, says exco

Public Works, Utilities and Flood Mitigation Exco Zairil Khir Johari speaks to reporters on the landslide at Jalan Balik Pulau in Penang November 5, 2018. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 5 ― The landslide that damaged a section of Jalan Bayan Lepas heading to Balik Pulau will take about three months for repairs, said state exco Zairil Khir Johari.

The public works, utilities and flood mitigation committee chairman said emergency works to repair the slope will start as soon as funding is approved by Putrajaya.

“We have applied for funding of RM1.7 million from the Finance Ministry and once the public works department gets the allocation, the emergency repair works will start immediately,” he said after visiting the site this morning.

A landslide occurred on the slope below the road surface on October 23, causing a section of the road to cave in.

One of the lanes of the section of the road ― from km28.5 to km28.8 ― was closed since then and will remain closed until repair works have completed.

Zairil said heavy vehicles are also prohibited from using the federal road at this moment.

Due to the urgency of the matter, he said the repair work process has been cut short so that work can start immediately upon funding approval from the finance ministry.

“The design for the repair works is already completed so we can start work anytime,” he said.

Zairil said he has met with Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng last Saturday regarding this project.

Meanwhile, Penang Island City Council (MBPP) councillor Gooi Seong Kin said the closure of the road to heavy vehicles has affected the local economy around Balik Pulau area.

“Even a petrol station there has to close down as the petrol tanker could not use this road,” he said.

He said some small-medium enterprises there were also affected as container trucks and lorries could not access the area.

“These large vehicles could not use the alternative road to Balik Pulau, Jalan Tun Sardon, as the road was too steep,” he said.