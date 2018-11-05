Here’s a new clip from ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from highly-anticipated animated sequel ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 — Disney has released another new clip for animated sequel Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 that gives offers a but more footage from the film.

In the film, John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman will be back as the voices of Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz. Set six years after the events of the first movie, Ralph and Vanellope are now good friends and they discover a wi-fi router in their arcade that leads them into a new adventure that goes far beyond the world of video games.

Jane Lynch and Jack McBrayer will also be back to reprise their roles along with newcomers to the franchise Taraji P. Henson and Ana Ortiz.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet — which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph (voice of Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (voice of Silverman) must risk it all by travelling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part of save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (voice of Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site ‘BuzzzTube’.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is set for US release on November 21.