Musa Aman arrives at KL court complex to face corruption charges

Former Sabah chief minister Tan Sri Musa Aman arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 5, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Tan Sri Musa Aman has arrived at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex and is expected to face 35 charges of corruption today.

The former Sabah chief minister, dressed in a black suit, arrived in a black Toyota Vellfire at about 1.25pm escorted by two police outriders.

He was then ushered by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officers to the Sessions Court on the second floor.

He did not stop to greet the media.

MACC sources had earlier said that the amount involved was around US$63 million (RM243 million).

MACC has also said in a statement that Musa was arrested at its headquarters in Putrajaya at 10.05am today.

Following that, Musa will face several charges under the Anti-Corruption Act 1997.