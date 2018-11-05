KL shares end morning session lower

On Bursa Malaysia’s broader market, losers outpaced gainers 547 to 236, with 239 counters unchanged, 818 untraded and 18 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session lower on a knee-jerk reaction to the 2019 Budget tabled last Friday.

At lunch break, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) slid 7.5 points to 1,706.37 from 1,713.87 on Friday.

The index opened 6.2 points better at 1,720.07 and moved between 1,699.60 and 1,720.07 throughout the morning session.

Volume stood at 1.38 billion units valued at RM1.96 billion.

However, Public Investment Bank Bhd said in a note that it felt market reactions would likely be neutral though with a slight downside bias, on weakness in the plantation sector as risk premiums were up a notch or two in recent times.

“However, we feel the FBM KLCI will now likely end 2018 at about 1,740 points versus our earlier expectation of 1,790 points, as earnings multiples remain compressed,” it added.

Among heavyweights, Maybank slipped four sen to RM9.36, PBBank was flat at RM24.62, Tenaga rose 10 sen to RM14.80 and CIMB added 19 sen to RM9.67.

For actives, GenM lost 89 sen to RM3.65, Seacera reduced 1.5 sen to 29 sen, PresBHD added eight sen to 79 sen, while Tiger was flat at 35 sen.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index was up 42.96 points to 11,933.18 and the FBM 70 was 7.17 points higher at 13,742.88.

The FBM Emas Index lost 41.67 points to 11,815.98, the FBMT 100 Index fell 37.91 points to 11,658.70 and the FBM Ace Index dipped 100.76 points to 4,919.79.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index declined 2.98 points to 7,386.84 and the Financial Services Index dropped 28.51 points to 17,245.49, but the Industrial Products and Services Index inched-up 0.72 of a point to 173.84. — Bernama