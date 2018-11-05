Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-morning

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.41 points to 1,702.46 from Friday's close of 1,713.87. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Bursa Malaysia remained bearish at mid-morning, tracking the performance of regional peers.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.41 points to 1,702.46 from Friday's close of 1,713.87.

The index opened 6.2 points better at 1,720.07.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 504 to 215, with 202 counters unchanged, 919 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.08 billion units valued at RM1.45 billion.

Among heavyweight stocks, Tenaga added 14 sen to RM14.84, PChem increased 42 sen to RM9.90, while Maybank declined two sen to RM9.38 and PBBank slid 22 sen to RM24.40.

For actives, PresBhd gained five sen for 76 sen, while GENM reduced 97 sen to RM3.57, Seacera slipped 3.5 sen to 27 sen, AS Vivocom and Tiger, both declined half-a-sen to two sen and 6.5 sen respectively.

The FBM Emas Index shed 67.88 points to 11,789.77 and the FBMT 100 Index declined 65.49 points to 11,631.12.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index bagged 44.77 points to 11,934.99.

The FBM Ace Index narrowed 81.81 points to 4,937.74 and the FBM 70 was down 28.88 points to 13,706.82.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index was 23.35 points lower at 7,364.47, the Financial Services Index was 82.71 points lower at 17,191.28, while the Industrial Products and Services Index improved 2.13 points to 175.25. ― Bernama