AirAsia Big Loyalty launches ‘BIG Big Giveaway’ year-end finale

AirAsia BIG Loyalty has launched its ‘The BIG Big Giveaway’ year-end finale with over 90 irresistible offers to BIG members starting today. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― AirAsia Bhd’s loyalty programme, AirAsia BIG Loyalty has launched its “The BIG Big Giveaway” year-end finale with over 90 irresistible offers to BIG members beginning today until December 31.

Big Loyalty Sdn Bhd, the owner and operator of the loyalty programme, said the offer would be filled with fantastic discounts, free hotel stays, return flights and 50 per cent bonus BIG points for all of shopping sprees during this regional mega sale.

BIG members in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Singapore, the Philippines and beyond can enjoy deals by BIG Loyalty’s entire group of partners ― among them are ZALORA, Agoda, Rebate Mango, Grab, Petron, Maybank and Citibank ― that range from travel, lifestyle, airline to financial services.

Members who convert their credit card points to BIG points during this period could also enjoy 50 per cent more points on top of the everyday conversion rate, so they can accelerate their way to redeeming free flights, hotel stays and tickets to popular attractions to make their holidays free.

An additional prize to the 50 per cent bonus BIG points reward for shopping from a variety of travel and lifestyle deals, including some 2,000 rooms at First World Hotel, Genting Highlands, will be given away weekly to lucky members.

The sale is also doubling up the rewards for members who redeem flights from November 11-18 by sending them on a return trip to Siem Reap, Phuket, Langkawi and more.

In a statement today, AirAsia BIG Loyalty Acting Chief Executive Officer Sereen Teoh said 2018 was a year of big milestones for BIG Loyalty, which included achieving 20 million BIG members and the launch of the world’s first airline points exchange platform called BIG Xchange.

BIG members in Malaysia who are Visa cardholders also stand a chance to win a share of over 40 million BIG Points, which is equivalent to nearly 600 return flights to Melbourne, Tokyo, Seoul and many more destinations.

For every RM50 spend on flight bookings via airasia.com or the AirAsia app members will earn one automatic entry, while those who spend RM50 by using Tap to Pay will earn five entries, and the same amount spent overseas with only physical swipes will double their entries to 10. ― Bernama