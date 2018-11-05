See Kurt Russell as Santa in ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming holiday adventure ‘The Christmas Chronicles’ that stars Kurt Russell, Darby Camp and Judah Lewis.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 5 — Netflix has released the first trailer for upcoming holiday adventure The Christmas Chronicles that stars Kurt Russell, Darby Camp and Judah Lewis.

Camp and Lewis play a brother and sister who plot to film Santa Claus (Russell) on Christmas Eve, instead land up crashing his sleigh. With not much time to spare, they have to scramble to save Christmas before it’s too late.

The synopsis of the film reads: “The Christmas Chronicles, a holiday adventure from producer Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone) and director Clay Kaytis (The Angry Birds Movie), tells the story of sister and brother, Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis), whose Christmas Eve plan to catch Santa Claus (Kurt Russell) on camera turns into an unexpected journey that most kids could only dream about. After staking out Santa’s arrival, they sneak into his sleigh, cause it to crash and nearly derail Christmas. As their wild night unfolds, Kate and Teddy work together with Santa – as you’ve never seen him before – and his loyal Elves to save Christmas before it’s too late.”

The Christmas Chronicles is set for US release on November 22.