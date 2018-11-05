Jarrell Ng crowned SPOP SING! champion

Jarrell Ng went home with a S$30,000 cash prize. He also received a debut single composed by renowned local musician Lee Wei Song. — Raj Nadarajan/TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 5 — Jarrell Ng, 18, was crowned the SPOP SING! champion last night after a four-month long competition.

Marcus Tay, 21, finished as runner-up at the grand final held at the Padang. The title was decided by audience voting.

As champion, Ng went home with a S$30,000 (RM90,861.37) cash prize.

He also received a debut single composed by renowned local musician Lee Wei Song.

In the earlier elimination rounds, the final four contestants were judged by veteran music teachers and singers Billy Koh, Peter Lee, Liang Wen Fu and Eric Moo.

The finalists were given pointers on their vocal abilities, stage charisma and their creative reinterpretation of Singapore tunes.

Several thousand spectators attended the event, despite a persistent drizzle.

Lim Xin Yi, 20, an undergraduate who was there with her boyfriend, said the event was “something new”.

“It is good that young people like us are being encouraged to sing in Chinese pop competitions. It gets us interested in staying in touch with our roots too,” she told TODAY.

Ayden Teo, 15, added: “I didn’t expect them to sing that well. I really like (second runner-up) Daryl-Ann Jansen’s singing, she puts her heart and soul in it.”

The festivities began as early as 4pm, with performances by popular local singer Joi Chua, as well as Project Superstar alumni Kelvin Tan, Kelly Poon and Derrick Hoh, among others.

Nathan Hartono, Joanna Dong and Boon Hui Lu, who mentored the contestants, also performed for the occasion.

SPOP is a celebration of Singapore music and talent, showcasing a wide range of creativity in popular culture on a national level.

It aims to groom and nurture the next generation of stars through Mediacorp’s multiple platforms. — TODAY