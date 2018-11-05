Wan Hamidi says not appointed Bernama CEO despite initial offer

Former Bernama CEO Zulkefli Salleh (pic) retired in October and Wan Hamidi Hamid was speculated to replace him. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 ― Wan Hamidi Hamid, former editor-in-chief of DAP mouthpiece The Rocket, said today he would not be appointed Bernama CEO after facing attacks for his planned appointment to the national news agency.

He said the decision not to appoint him happened even though he was initially offered, persuaded and convinced to accept the Bernama job.

“My apologies but I won’t be replying to any queries. So please don’t waste your time trying to message me or call me about this. Now is not the time, sorry.

“If you’re really want to know, perhaps you should you ask the Bernama Board or the Cabinet Minister(s), or those people and racial groups including some media and news portals that hate DAP. Perhaps they know more,” Wan Hamidi said on Facebook.

Previously, Wan Hamidi was speculated to replace Bernama CEO Zulkefli Salleh when he retired in October. The acting CEO is Datuk Zakaria Abd Wahab.

Wan Hamidi is currently deputy director of the DAP-linked think tank Research for Social Advancement.