Tragedy when men are scared of the light, says Guan Eng

DAP’s Lim Guan Eng urges those who have done wrong to get back to the right path this Deepavali. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 ― Lim Guan Eng today urged wrongdoers on the eve of Deepavali to fix their errors.

The DAP secretary-general said this was the first Deepavali under a new federal government after Malaysians chose to liberate the country from a “global kleptocracy” by electing Pakatan Harapan in the 14th general election.

“In celebrating the festival of lights, those who have done wrong must get back to the right path.

“‘We can easily forgive a child who is afraid of the dark; the real tragedy of life is when men are afraid of the light’,” Lim said in a statement.

The finance minister also pointed out that the PH government allocated a special sum of RM100 million to Indians, excluding the RM50 million given to Tamil primary schools.

“Even though Pakatan is compelled to deal with the fiscal problems caused by the shocking corruption and mismanagement on a scale never seen before, Pakatan Harapan is committed to fulfilling our promises in our manifesto when the financial situation improves.”