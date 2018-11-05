Ex-CM Musa facing up to 35 graft charges, says prosecutor

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram says Tan Sri Musa Aman will be charged in Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur at 3pm. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 5 ― Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram, who will be leading the prosecution against Tan Sri Musa Aman, confirmed that the former Sabah chief minister will be slapped with up to 35 charges of corruption today.

Speaking to the press briefly at the Putrajaya Court of Appeal, Sri Ram also stated that Musa will be charged in Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur at 3pm.

The 67-year-old Sungai Sibuga assemblyman is expected to be charged in connection with several cases involving timber concessions in Sabah.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission sources had earlier said that the amount involved was around US$63 million (RM243 million).