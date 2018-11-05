OPI delves into Disney’s ‘Nutcracker and the Four Realms’ for holiday collection

Advent calendar from the ‘OPI x Nutcracker’ collection. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 5 — OPI is celebrating the release of Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms — in US theatres November 2 — with a collection of nail polishes and gift sets in enchanting and fantastical colours.

Inspired by Disney’s movie based on the Ernst Theodor Amadeus Hoffmann short story, the “OPI x Nutcracker” collection brings 12 new nail colours to fans. The limited-edition shades come in three OPI formulations — Nail Lacquer, Infinite Shine and Gel Colour — for different levels of long-lasting colour.

The collection is split into four different themes, offering colours that are in turns flamboyant, wintery, nature-inspired or which reference the legendary wooden toy soldier, who also makes an appearance in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms.

Collection highlights include a deep red (“Candied Kingdom”), a gold (“Dazzling Dew Drop”), an emerald green (“Envy the Adventure”), a rich black (“Black to Reality”), an iridescent white (“Tinker, Thinker, Winker?”) and an icy blue (“Dreams Need Clara-fication”).

OPI is also offering a selection of box sets themed on the Disney Studios movie. Fans can shop two mini kits and a pouch featuring different nail colours from the collection, as well as the brand’s eagerly awaited advent calendar, featuring the 12 shades from the capsule, plus 13 others to discover throughout the month of December.

The collection is available via OPI stockists from November. — AFP-Relaxnews