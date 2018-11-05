Every Opposition MP should declare stand on 1MDB in Parliament, says Kit Siang

DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang says Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has become the greatest defender of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho known popularly as Jho Low. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said today every Opposition MP should declare their stand on the 1MDB scandal during the Budget debate in Parliament.

In a statement, Lim said Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi should by convention open up the parliamentary debate on the Budget once Parliament reconvenes on November 12, after the Deepavali holidays.

“Let me tell Zahid and all Opposition MPs that if they are not prepared to declare their individual stand whether 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal was a national catastrophe.

“This is whether Najib should be held responsible for Malaysia becoming a global kleptocracy, there is no point in their speaking on the 2019 Budget in Parliament!”

He said the former prime minister has become the greatest defender of fugitive financier Low Taek Jho known popularly as Jho Low.

“Najib was in fact telling the world that Jho Low, like him, is the victim of widespread lies and scandals about the 1MDB scandal. Why then is Jho Low becoming the most notorious financial fugitive from justice?

“Have Zahid and all the Opposition MPs including the newly-elected president of MCA, joined Najib in becoming the greatest defender of fugitive financier Jho Low?”

Lim also mentioned that even Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia launched an attack on Najib, accusing him of lying about the multi-billion ringgit deposits in his personal bank account which he claimed was a “donation” from the Saudi Arabian government.

Najib had said in an interview with Al Jazeera that the initial deposits in his personal bank account did originate from Saudi Arabia and so he assumed that subsequent deposits were also from legitimate sources.