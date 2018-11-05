Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

At 9am, the local currency stood at 4.1610/1660 versus the US dollar, from 4.1600/1650 last Friday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — The ringgit opened slightly lower against the US dollar today, as the stronger greenback curbed demand for the local unit amid a downtrend in oil prices, dealers said.

At 9am, the local currency stood at 4.1610/1660 versus the US dollar, from 4.1600/1650 last Friday.

A dealer said appetite for the greenback improved after Washington denied news that it asked US officials to draw up a proposed trade plan for China.

However, Friday’s 2019 Budget announcement managed to cushion sentiment in the local market as investors opined that the Pakatan Harapan’ s first federal Budget was carefully crafted to balance fiscal discipline and growth.

As for oil, Brent crude fell to US$72.38 per barrel as against US$72.60 last friday.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded higher against other major currencies.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0297/0336 from 3.0321/0362 on Friday and increased versus the Japanese yen to 3.6751/6805 from 3.6889/6940.

The domestic currency appreciated vis-a-vis the British pound to 5.4076/4162 from 5.4196/4266 and strengthened against the euro to 4.7406/7467 from 4.7582/7643. — Bernama