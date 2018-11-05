Autonomy for Sarawak, one step at a time — Philip Wong

NOVEMBER 5 — Chairman of Council of Eminent Persons Tun Daim Zainuddin has recently stated that he would have granted Sarawak and Sabah autonomous status if it were up to him.

The only issue for him was that there had to be policy makers in place before such a move should be made and to ensure also that the process be discreet as it could spook investors.

There is little doubt that Tun Daim’s views are shared by the majority of Sarawakians and Sabahans who yearn for autonomy.

Lest we be carried away by the euphoria of such thoughts, it is wise to ponder on Tun Daim’s caution of having the right policy makers — people who have the welfare of the people of Sarawak and Sabah in mind and not just for the power that comes with the positions.

Managing states the size of Sarawak and Sabah is no easy matter especially when we have to consider numerous issues pertaining to our long borders, coastal waters and rights of minorities.

Sarawak cannot afford to go the way of failed African and South American states where oil revenues were wasted on frivolous policies that did not benefit the people and in fact leaving them much poorer than before they had independence.

Sarawak needs to ensure that our oil revenues are placed in sovereign funds like Norway and other European nations where all the people benefitted from the wealth of the land.

To start the ball rolling so to speak, the federal government could grant 20 per cent of the oil revenues to Sarawak as a gesture of goodwill and to provide a timetable for the handling over of education and health portfolios back to the state.

This will also be accompanied by proportioning the return of taxes collected from Sarawak to be returned to the state which is only fair while enabling Sarawak to slowly gain autonomy, as practised in Canada where the oil revenues go back to the producing provinces.

These are the baby steps that will have to be taken for a smooth transition of powers for autonomy of states which in long term will be blessing for all concerned as each will enjoy the fruits of their labour.

* Philip Wong is director of Sarawak Institute for Public Affairs (SIPA).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.