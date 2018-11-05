Report: Singapore to match Malaysia’s decision to abolish Second Link toll for motorcyclists

On Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that motorcyclists will no longer be charged when crossing the Penang's two bridges and the Second Link to Singapore. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 5 — Singapore will match Malaysia’s move to abolish tolls from January 1 onwards at the the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link, The Straits Times reported today.

A source from Singapore’s Transport Ministry said the ministry has taken note of Pakatan Harapan’s plans to remove motorcycle tolls at the Second Link, which was recently announced in the Budget 2019.

“Should Malaysia reduce or remove the motorcycle toll charges at the Second Link, Singapore will match Malaysia's revised toll rates.

“This reflects the shared nature of the Second Link,” the ministry spokesman told the Singapore paper, adding that it is Singapore's long standing policy to match Malaysia's toll rates.

On Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced that motorcyclists will no longer be charged when crossing the Penang's two bridges and the Second Link to Singapore.

The current toll rate for motorcyclists coming from Malaysia to Singapore is RM1.10 and 40 Singapore cents at the Tuas, Singapore checkpoint.