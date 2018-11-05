Video game releases: ‘Kynseed,’ ‘Tetris Effect,’ ‘Overkill’s The Walking Dead,’ ‘The Forest,’ ‘Déraciné’

Tetris Effect’ puts a new spin on an old classic — and the psychological phenomenon named after the franchise original. — Picture courtesy of Enhance Games

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 5 — The week after Halloween brings everything from peaceful farming life sim Kynseed and boarding school mystery adventure Déraciné to hypnotic puzzle twist Tetris Effect, tense and brutal action game Overkill’s The Walking Dead and survival horror The Forest.

Overkill’s The Walking Dead

For Windows PC from November 6 NA (November 8 worldwide,) February 2019 on PS4 and XBO

Up to four players tackle the zombie apocalypse together online, wading through Washington DC as seen by the studio behind tense and chaotic heist franchise Payday. Base defences and both daily and weekly challenges accompany the action-oriented story mode.

Tetris Effect

For PlayStation 4 from November 9, with support for PS VR

Ageless classic puzzle action gets an intense audio and visual update under the guidance of Rez and Lumines director Tetsuya Mizuguchi — a designer known for creating synesthetic experiences.

Kynseed

For Windows PC through Steam and GOG from November 8

Harness the power of a mystical acorn and take your family tree in a direction of your choosing — adventure, business, farming, relationships — in this rural multigenerational life sim.

Déraciné

For PlayStation VR on PlayStation 4 from November 6

Software, the Japanese studio famed for the notoriously challenging fantasy action franchise Dark Souls, sets off with something completely different — a boarding school adventure in which you, as an unseen spirit, make connections with 12 residents and an elderly headmaster, travelling in time to decide their fate.

The Forest

For PlayStation 4 from November 6 (PC release was in April)

You’ve crash-landed in the titular remote forest, and there’s no hope of rejoining civilisation. Find your way to survival however you choose, alone or with friends, while dealing with a cannibal tribe that lives nearby and creepy cave-dwelling creatures, if you choose to explore that far. Contains strong horror elements. — AFP-Relaxnews