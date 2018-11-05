Sevilla fall further behind leaders Barca with draw at Sociedad

Barcelona's Luis Suarez celebrates after scoring the third goal against Rayo Vallecano in Madrid November 3, 2018. ― Reuters pic

SAN SEBASTIAN (Spain), Nov 5 ― Sevilla failed to capitalise on a weekend of slip-ups for La Liga's chasing pack when they were held to a goalless draw away to Real Sociedad yesterday, opening up a four-point gap behind leaders and champions Barcelona.

Sevilla had the chance to go clear in second place and close the deficit with Barca to two points but they came unstuck in a game of scant chances, badly missing injured strikers Wissam Ben Yedder and Andre Silva who have been responsible for 12 of the team's 22 league goals this season.

Their best opportunity fell to veteran winger Jesus Navas who hit the side netting early in the second half, while former Sevilla forward Sandro Ramirez missed the home side's best chance, slipping and firing wide when he was clean through.

Sevilla are second in the standings, locked on 20 points with Atletico Madrid, held to a 1-1 draw at Leganes on Saturday, and Alaves, who were beaten 2-1 at Basque neighbours Eibar with a stoppage-time header from Pape Diop.

Barca are top on 24 after rallying late against struggling Rayo Vallecano on Saturday to win 3-2. Their neighbours Espanyol could move into second above Sevilla if they beat Athletic Bilbao at home on Monday.

Also yesterday, top-flight debutants Huesca were denied a first win since the opening day of the season by a stoppage-time equaliser from Getafe forward Jorge Molina, which ensured their game finished 1-1.

Villarreal found themselves and under-pressure coach Javi Calleja in deeper trouble following a 1-1 draw at home to Levante which left them one point above the relegation zone. ― Reuters