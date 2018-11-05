BN’s loss must be borne by all, says Najib

Najib, the former Umno president also said he had taken responsibility for the loss and did not contest for any position in the recent party polls. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

IPOH, Nov 4 — Each and every Barisan Nasional (BN) representative is responsible for the coalition’s defeat in the 14th general elections, Datuk Seri Najib Razak said this evening.

The former prime minister was responding to the current BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin’s remarks blaming the 1MDB scandal for ending the BN’s historic 61-year rule in the May 9 polls.

“I do not wished to get involved in a blame game but I believe each and everyone of us is responsible for the loss,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

“I am only interested in correcting and explaining the uncontrolled cheating by PH all this while and those created after they became government, producing facts, clearing my name, criticising and giving my opinions when I see an issue that is related to the rakyat and the country’s future,” he added.

Najib also denied ever saying that 1MDB was not a factor for BN’s GE14 defeat during a talk yesterday.

“If I believed there was no wrongdoing in 1MDB, I would not have instructed PAC which consist of opposition MPs and backbenchers to investigate or sign a solution with IPIC to retrieve money that was said to have gone missing,” he said.

Khairy had tweeted yesterday that BN lost the election because of 1MDB.

Nazri, who agreed with Khairy, was reported to have said all decisions on 1MDB was only known to the Cabinet after it was exposed in the media.

Najib, the former Umno president also said he had taken responsibility for the loss and did not contest for any position in the recent party polls.

“There is no need to worry about my outspokenness on social media or support during the a talk yesterday,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page.

The Pekan MP said that he is now only interested in correcting Pakatan Harapan.

“Give me the space to achieve the aim,” he added.