Zuraida to take Julau ‘phantom voters’ issue to PKR central meeting next week

SIBU, Nov 4 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin will take the membership crisis afflicting the Julau PKR Division to a central party meeting next week.

She said the party leadership must look into the problem and discuss the issue to prevent it from dragging on.

She said the matter had been raised before but so far there had been no clear decision reached.

“I remember it being brought to the PKR central level but there seems to be no clear decision. There is another meeting next week and I hope we can discuss it again for the good of the party, a wise and fair decision must be made.

“We only have one more week. We will see what decision is made by the leadership whether to proceed (with Julau PKR Division election) or to postpone it, “she told a media conference tonight after visiting several long houses in the Sibu and Kanowit areas during the day.

Zuraida, who is also the Minister of Housing and Local Government, also visited the Kanowit Fire and Rescue Station.

To a question, Zuraida, who would be contesting the PKR’s vice-president post, said that she had not received any information from the party’s central leadership whether the election at the Julau PKR Division would be postponed or otherwise.

The crisis that struck the Julau PKR Division had become hotter after many police reports on the division’s membership list had been forged, in fact some had even lodged reports with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC). — Bernama