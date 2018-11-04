Rose regains number one spot with Turkey play-off win

Justin Rose tees off on the 8th hole during the final round of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass — Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida May 11, 2014. — Reuters pic

BELEK, Nov 4 — Justin Rose is the new world number one after overcoming a three-stroke deficit to capture a second straight Turkish Airlines Open with a play-off victory in Belek.

Rose, 38 posted a final round four-under par 68 to finish tied after regulation play on 17-under par with China’s Haotong Li on the Regnum Caya course.

Rose then putted out for a par four at the first extra hole moments ahead of the 23-year Li horribly three-putting for bogey.

Rose first went to world number one in losing a play-off in last August’s PGA Tour BMW Championship but remained atop of the rankings for just a fortnight.

The Englishman’s victory along the shores of the Mediterranean is the first time in Rose’s now 19 pro career wins around the globe he’s successfully defended a title.

Li, who had led by three shots heading to the last day, struggled in bogeying his closing two holes in regulation in signing for a 71 ahead of his bogey in the play-off. — AFP