New MCA chief Wee Ka Siong calls for unity amid reform push

Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong (left) and Datuk Mah Han Soon speak to the media at Wisma MCA in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2018. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong tonight became the 11th MCA president after his closest rival Gan Ping Sieu conceded defeat.

The majority of MCA delegates today voted against a major shake up to give the Ayer Hitam MP the mandate to lead the party, now fighting an uphill battle for political survival.

Wee, who was next in line after incumbent Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai stepped down in May following the party’s dismal electoral performance in the GE14, garnered up to a third of the 16,000 over ballots casted since 2pm today.

As of now, Wee — the sole MCA federal lawmaker —had collected close to 11,000 votes against Gan’s 3,400.

The third presidential candidate, the party’s Beruas division chief, Ngoo Tek Keong, made little impression with only 86 votes tallied.

“I’d like to thank those who gave me and others endorsement...which was very strong,” Wee told reporters after arriving at the party’s headquarters here from Labis, Johor.

“They have placed confidence in us and all members of the team will show utmost determination to carry out our responsibility and I am confident that in their decision... were made based on due consideration,” he added.

Wee’s running mate, Datuk Mah Han Soon, won the deputy presidency with almost the same vote count percentage, besting Tee Siew Keong with 11,415 votes against the challenger’s 6,222.

Mah’s win is set to strengthen Wee’s position within the party and avert any potential factional split, although the new president said he wants to co-operate with everyone.

“The other candidate, Gan Peng Sieu, has already called to congratulate me and I told him we should all work together,” Wee said.

Turnout for the party polls was encouraging, with close to 66 per cent of the 32,000 delegates showing up to vote in a surprising display of enthusiasm that underpinned grassroots’ faith in the party.

But in Wee’s victory, any hope for public confidence to be restored in MCA could be dashed since the former minister was seen as complicit to the scandals that brought about Barisan Nasional’s shock defeat in the May 9 general election.

At its height, Chinese political support for MCA helped BN sustained popular support for decades. But as corruption plagued the coalition, swathe of once-loyal MCA voters swung towards its opposition counterpart DAP, now in power.

Wee has refrained from touching on his plans for the party since the official results were yet to be finalised, but he said a meeting will be called soon to discuss MCA’s future direction.

“We will surely call a meeting and there we can expect to make some important announcements,” he said.