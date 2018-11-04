Budget 2019: Women laud govt’s effort to increase number of nurseries

At the budget presentation two days ago, the Pakatan Harapan government had also provided provisions for women to encourage them to return to work. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — The government’s effort to increase the number of nurseries (taska) in the country in the 2019 Budget is seen able to help ease the burden of parents especially working mothers.

J. Sujatha, who worked part-time, praised the government’s effort to provide nurseries as many women were forced to abandon their careers to care for their children.

“For me, providing the funds for nurseries is a good move, as most women do not work because no one is available to look after their children.

“The current (economic) situation (fervently needs) both parents to work, so with this allocation, women can go out to work,” the 30-year-old woman told Bernama during a survey around the city, here today.

At the budget presentation two days ago, the Pakatan Harapan government had also provided provisions for women to encourage them to return to work, among them an allocation of RM10 million to set up 50 nurseries in government buildings to ease the burden of working mothers.

For Siti Aisyah Sulaiman, a housewife, the allocation for unemployed women was helpful for her daily expenses.

“If the government gives me help, I am grateful. If not, it’s okay, “she added.

Meanwhile, Nur Hafizah Mohd Sya, had expressed her compassion for the lower income group, especially under the B40.

According to the 43-year-old seamstress, the government’s Cost of Living Aid (BSH) scheme could help these groups. — Bernama