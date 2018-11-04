Govt committed to raise status of Langkawi, Kedah MB says

Mukhriz Mahathir said several proposals would be discussed with the federal government to propel Langkawi as an attractive tourist destination. — Bernama pic

KUBANG PASU, Nov 4 — The move to boost Langkawi as a duty-free zone proves the government under Pakatan Harapan (PH) is committed to continue defending the status of the tourism island as a duty-free haven.

In this regard, Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir said several proposals would be discussed with the federal government to propel Langkawi as an attractive tourist destination which could compete with the neighbouring countries such as Phuket in Thailand and Bali in Indonesia.

“Earlier, there were talks that the duty-free status of Langkawi maybe withdrawn by the previous administration. But in Budget 2019, we have been given the assurance that not only the status of Langkawi will remained, it will in fact be further enhanced.

“Besides the natural beauty and five-star hotels on the island, one of the other attractions of Langkawi is the duty-free status and we have submitted various ideas to the federal government for consideration,” he told reporters today.

In tabling Budget 2019 at Dewan Rakyat on Friday, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the government would be empowering the tourism sector of the country and among them was to expand the status of Langkawi as a tax free haven

Earlier, Mukhriz who was closing the Kubang Pasu District Mosque Administration, Professionalism and Management course hoped the institution of mosques in Kedah could play a leading role to realise and translated the real values of Islam.

“I hope the mosque and religious officers management committee appointed to plan programmes will involve all strata of the Muslim community in each congregation from time to time with the assistance and cooperation of government agencies,” he said. — Bernama