Merdeka Cup victory parade to be held on Nov 11

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said the victory parade for winning the Malaysia Cup will be held on November 11 during Sultan of Perak's birthday run. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 4 — The much-awaited victory parade for winning the Malaysia Cup will be held on November 11 during Sultan of Perak’s birthday run.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said he had sought the consent of Sultan Nazrin Muizzudin Shah to have the parade during the run in Kuala Kangsar.

“The players will be present during the parade,” he said.

Speaking to reporters before attending Perkeso’s Deepavali open house held at Ipoh Town Hall here today, Ahmad Faizal said the state executive council would decide on the incentives for the Perak football team for winning the cup after an 18-year hiatus.

“I do not want to make the decision alone,” he said.

“The incentives will be sufficient for their success,” he added.

On supporters calling for Perak Football Association president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abd Munaim removal over his alleged mistreatment of the Malaysia Cup trophy, Ahmad Faizal said the supporters should not be blinded by anger.

“We need to keep the momentum moving. Hopefully in the new season, we can enter the Asian Federation Cup,” he said.

“Whatever issues we face should not affect the team’s preparation for bigger things. We want to develop the country’s football,” he said, adding that he read the comments made by supporters in social media and accepted it.

“I understand their feelings,” he said.

Earlier today, Malay Mail reported that Perak football supporters are demanding the resignation of Hasnul Zulkarnain over his alleged disrespectful treatment of the Malaysia Cup trophy.

Their spokesman Mohd Jeffery Amin Abd Hamid said the apparent actions of the Perak state executive councillor, in which he is accused of placing the Cup between his thighs and on a dining table, had diminished the Cup’s value.

Perak won the Malaysia Cup against Terengganu on October 27 following a penalty shootout of 4 against 1 after a draw at full time.