Chong Chieng Jen retains his post as Sarawak DAP chairman

Sarawak DAP chairman Chong Chieng Jen speaks during a press conference in Kuching November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 4 — Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Chong Chieng Jen retained his post as Sarawak DAP chairman at its state committee ordinary convention here today.

He has held the post since 2013, taking over from former Bukit Assek state lawmaker the late Wong Ho Leng.

The post of state deputy chairman went to Pelawan assemblyman David Wong Kee Woan, who replaced Tanjung Batu assemblyman Chiew Chiu Sing.

Chiew is now co-opted as a committee member.

The posts of state party vice-chairmen went to Mas Gading MP Modi Bimol and Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei.

Modi replaced Leon Jimat Donald, who is a co-opted committee member.

Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong remains as Sarawak DAP secretary with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii as his assistant.

Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu retains his post as treasurer while Pending assemblyman Violet Yong is the organising secretary.

Kiung Teck Chang and Ung Cheng Chak were elected assistant organising secretaries.

Lanang MP Alice Lau Kiong Yieng was elected publicity secretary and Pujut assemblyman Dr Ting Tiong Choon as director of political education.

The post of women’s affairs secretary went to Bukit Assek assemblyman Irene Chang Oi Ling.

The remaining committee members are: Bintulu Port Authority chairman Dr John Anthony Brian; former Bandar Kuching MP Julian Tan Kok Ping; oil palm planter Richard Lias, dentist Dr Baru Langub; and Sibu MP Oscar Ling.