Johor welcomes RM10m autogate upgrade, toll abolition on Second Link

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian thanked the federal government for moving to abolish motorcycle tolls at the Second Link from January 1 next year.

He also thanked Putrajaya for prioritising the two land crossing to Singapore with the provision of RM10 million to upgrade Autogate Malaysia Automated Clearance System and M-Bike as part of the national Budget 2019 last Friday.

“The announcement reduces the difficulties and the cost of living faced by Malaysians, especially Johoreans, who travel daily to Singapore,” he said in a statement.

Osman said the Budget 2019 announcement will be able to stimulate economic growth and benefit the people based on three focuses, namely institutional reform, ensuring the well-being of the people and cultivating entrepreneurial culture.

He said despite the federal government facing financial difficulties, the budget announcement is still in keeping with the interests of the people, especially the lower income group.

“This includes livelihood assistance for the B40 group targeting the RM5 billion allocation, oil subsidies targeting RM2 billion, subsidies of RM40 and below to the poor and hardcore poor registered with the e-Kasih programme.

“In addition, the RM500 one-off assistance to qualified government retirees, healthcare assistance to families of contractual government officials and minimum wage increase to RM1,100 nationwide was also announced,” said Osman.

He said Pakatan Harapan’s Budget 2019 signalled the new administration’s first step in fulfilling the mandate of the people.

The Kempas assemblyman said he was waiting for a full list of projects involving Johor from the Finance Ministry.

Osman also announced his state government will table the Johor Budget 2019 themed “Menerajui perubahan: Menggalas Harapan Bangsa Johor Bestari” on November 29.

“The Johor Budget 2019 will take the same steps to ensure that the state’s economy is stable and make the people’s welfare a priority in-line with the Budget 2019, based on the current financial condition that is capable of providing the well-being of the people,” he said.