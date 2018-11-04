MMEA advises fishing boats to install Automatic Identification System to record movement details

director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the Automatic Identification System (AIS) was very useful if the fishermen were arrested by the authorities of neighbouring countries while still in the country’s waters. — Picture by Dawn Chin

KUANTAN, Nov 4 — Local fishing boats are advised to install the Automatic Identification System (AIS) to help collect its position and movement details.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency director-general Admiral Maritime Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the device was very useful if the fishermen were arrested by the authorities of neighbouring countries while still in the country’s waters.

“AIS will record every movement of the boat... but there are boats which are not fitted with AIS and when they are being detained by the authorities of neighbouring countries, no record will show that they are exceeding the national boundaries,” he said.

He spoke to reporters after closing the 3K Programme organised by the agency at Darul Makmur Stadium here today. — Bernama