Delay in Sabah PKR polls results likely as Azmin tipped to pip Rafizi

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali is leading challenger Rafizi Ramli in the race for PKR deputy president post in Sabah PKR party election, according to unofficial result from 11 out of 13 divisions as at 7pm.

Despite that, Sabah PKR reportedly said it is unlikely that official results can be sent out today, owing to internal problems during the election: the scuffle in Keningau during the polling yesterday, and the alleged attempt to takeover polling centre duties by central election committee (JPP) members from peninsular Malaysia.

“We are also trying to get the official results up as fast as we can, but there are just so many problems, be it technical or otherwise,” the chapter’s election chief coordinator Rosli Masaliku told The Star daily.

Earlier today, Rosli said he received complaints from numerous divisions today that central JPP members from peninsular Malaysia had requested that they handle voting centres instead of local members.

“I was told that their numbers outnumber ours and this is not what was decided earlier,” he reportedly said in a separate report, adding that the initial agreement stipulated a 6:5 ratio of Sabah to central JPP members.

“This means that if there are six Sabah JPP for a division, then those from the central can only put in five of their men at the most to assist — but the situation now is the opposite,” he explained.

He also reportedly claimed that central JPP members were allowing candidates to step into the voting line to “help out” the voting process, an action that violate poll regulations.

“Candidates are only allowed to watch the process away from the voting line, not step inside,” he reportedly said.

“This seems dishonest and unfair to our JPP members who have gone through the required training for the polls.”

Only 11 out of 13 divisions polling today have had their unofficial results out: Beluran, Putatan, Kudat, Kimanis, Papar, Penampang, Silam, Semporna, Ranau, Kinabatangan, and Kota Belud.

Counting have yet to finish at Tenom and Pensiangan, with alleged claim of cheating in the latter division where voting was extended past the official closing time.

Yesterday, a commotion broke out at the Keningau division when supporters of one of the candidates vying for the division chief post decided to storm into the polling centre after it was closed at 4pm.