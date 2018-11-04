Cops nab three men over double murder in JB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian and state police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd (centre) during the opening of the townhall session with the Johor Baru North and Iskandar Puteri police districts in Kempas, Johor Baru November 4, 2018. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 4 — Three men have been arrested over the gruesome murder of a couple at a flat in Taman Tun Aminah, Skudai here last week.

A 56-year-old man was the first to be arrested, shortly after the hacked bodies of K. Kamala, 51, and her male partner S. Silvaraja, 59, were found sprawled in a pool of blood inside their third-floor unit at Block 11 last Thursday at 9am.

Johor police chief Datuk Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said the other two suspects, aged 28 and 46, were arrested in Pulai later the same day.

“The suspects’ remand will end tomorrow and police are expected to apply to extend the remand period to complete investigations,” he said after a townhall session with the Johor Baru North and Iskandar Puteri police districts in Kempas today.

“We are also still trying to determine the motive for the double murder,” Mohd Khalil added.