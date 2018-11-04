‘Lobakman’: The price of messing with Khairy

Malaysians wasted no time joining in the mockery and dubbed Lokman, 'Lobakman', meaning 'Carrotman'. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 4 — Those who want to spar with Khairy Jamaluddin on social media had better be witty and quick about it as the Rembau MP proved today he does not tolerate fools, even his allies.

The former Umno Youth leader showed that he could deliver punches as hard as the ones thrown his way in his Twitter reply to Datuk Lokman Noor Adam who earlier criticised Khairy for adopting a “finger-pointing attitude” and slighted the latter’s failed aspiration in becoming their party’s next president.

“You better pray I don’t become President of Umno. First thing I’ll do is sack you for having the IQ of a carrot,” Khairy tweeted, tagging Lokman as well as Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and the Finance Ministry.

His scathing retort has since drawn over 3,000 retweets and more than 2,800 “likes”.

Malaysians wasted no time joining in the mockery and dubbed Lokman, “Lobakman”, meaning “Carrotman”.

How KJ destroyed Lokman pic.twitter.com/zkApYBUiG1 — Yih Ven (@yihven) November 4, 2018

The Umno supreme council member has been at the forefront of galvanising support for the embattled former party president and ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi whose fate as the incumbent party president will be discussed at their next supreme council meeting Friday.

It looks like it be a while before Lokman lives down his new nickname.