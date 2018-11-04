Barty claims WTA Elite Trophy with victory over Wang

Australia’s Ashleigh Barty won the WTA Elite Trophy in China today, beating home favourite Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-4. — AFP pic

ZHUHAI, Nov 4 — Australia’s Ashleigh Barty won the WTA Elite Trophy in China today, beating home favourite Wang Qiang 6-3, 6-4.

The ninth seed imposed herself early in the match in Zhuhai, winning the first four games on her way to taking the first set comfortably.

Wang, the 11th seed, fought back in the second, but failed to capitalise on two break points in the fourth game.

Barty, however, took her chance to break in the seventh game and saw out the victory in 83 minutes.

Wang did not initially qualify for Saturday’s semi-final, but took advantage of a late call-up following an injury to Madison Keys and cruised to victory over double grand slam winner Garbine Muguruza.

Now in its fourth year the Elite Trophy features 12 players ranked roughly from nine to 20. This year’s total prize money is US$2.35 million (RM9.7 million) across the singles and doubles tournaments. — AFP