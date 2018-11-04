DPM says satisfied with floods preparedness in three states in East Coast

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail during a visit to the Pengkalan Chepa Welfare Department in Kota Baru November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Nov 4 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has expressed her satisfaction on the preparations made by three states in the East Coast to face the monsoon season.

She said this was apparent from the briefings given by each agency on the level of their preparations to face the disaster.

“Alhamdulillah, they have made preparations to mobilise the rescue machinery at any time.

“Today, I have also seen the level of preparedness of the agencies concerned in Kelantan and I am certainly satisfied,” she said when chairing the meeting on the preparations to face the floods in the East Coast states at the State Operations Room, Kota Darul Naim Complex, here.

Wan Azizah also gave her agreement if the other states followed the measure taken by Pahang which had frozen all logging activities during the monsoon season to avoid worse disasters.

Wan Azizah said what was being done by the Pahang government was very positive and should be followed by the other states to reduce the effects of the floods on logging activities.

When asked whether she would recommend the matter to the other states, the Deputy Prime Minister said if it was good for the people due to the floods, then it should become an example.

She urged the state governments, with the cooperation of the relevant agencies, to take enforcement measures on illegal logging activities to reduce soil erosion in upstream areas which could cause the rivers to become shallow.

“All relevant parties must monitor and enforce development on the river banks and hill slopes to ensure better progress,” she said.

She said it was also decided at the meeting to freeze the leave of members of the rescue teams during the floods.

Wan Azizah said the Social Welfare Department was reminded to ensure that the depots and front bases as well as the evacuation centres were ready for activation.

“All facilities at the depots and front bases must be in proper condition and the necessary equipment are ready for mobilisation because the floods can occur at any time,”she said.

With regard to flood aid for the affected residents, the Deputy Prime Minister said the compassionate aid of RM500 for household heads would continue to be given as usual.

She said that to date, the total amount of compassionate aid paid out up to Oct 19, 2018 for the state of Kelantan was RM4.4 million, Terengganu (RM1.8 million) and Pahang (RM1.7 million).

Wan Azizah said the government had approved an allocation of RM320,000 to the three East Coast states for expenses for the secretariat of the disaster aid committee and operational expenditure for the district disaster committees.

“Kelantan received RM110,000, Terengganu RM90,000 and Pahang RM120,000,” she said.

Wan Azizah also advised the people to be more careful in facing the floods to avoid undesired incidents.

Regarding the 2019 Budget announced by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng on Friday (November 2), Wan Azizah denied that the Federal Government ill-treated the East Coast states.

“There is no necessity for any party to make incorrect speculations on the budget,”she said. — Bernama